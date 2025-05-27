Dick's Sporting Goods's Earnings: A Preview

Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-05-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Dick's Sporting Goods will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.22.

Dick's Sporting Goods bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 1.91% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Dick's Sporting Goods's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 3.51 2.69 3.83 2.95 EPS Actual 3.62 2.75 4.37 3.30 Price Change % -2.0% 1.0% -3.0% -1.0%

Tracking Dick's Sporting Goods's Stock Performance

Shares of Dick's Sporting Goods were trading at $167.22 as of May 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 24.83%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Dick's Sporting Goods

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Dick's Sporting Goods.

The consensus rating for Dick's Sporting Goods is Neutral, based on 20 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $221.6, there's a potential 32.52% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Chewy, Ulta Beauty and Five Below, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Chewy, with an average 1-year price target of $40.42, suggesting a potential 75.83% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Ulta Beauty, with an average 1-year price target of $412.17, suggesting a potential 146.48% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Five Below, with an average 1-year price target of $85.95, suggesting a potential 48.6% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Chewy, Ulta Beauty and Five Below, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Dick's Sporting Goods Neutral 0.45% $1.36B 9.58% Chewy Outperform 14.91% $926.00M 9.40% Ulta Beauty Neutral -1.88% $1.33B 16.33% Five Below Neutral 3.97% $559.31M 10.95%

Key Takeaway:

Dick's Sporting Goods ranks in the middle among its peers for Consensus rating. It is at the bottom for Revenue Growth. It is at the top for Gross Profit. It is at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Get to Know Dick's Sporting Goods Better

Dick's Sporting Goods retails athletic apparel, footwear, and equipment for sports. Dick's operates digital platforms, about 720 stores under its namesake brand (including outlet stores and House of Sport), and about 130 specialty stores under the Golf Galaxy and other nameplates. Dick's carries private-label merchandise and national brands such as Nike, The North Face, Under Armour, Callaway Golf, and TaylorMade. Based in the Pittsburgh area, Dick's was founded in 1948 by the father of current executive chair and controlling shareholder Edward Stack.

A Deep Dive into Dick's Sporting Goods's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Dick's Sporting Goods's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.45% as of 31 January, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Dick's Sporting Goods's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 7.7%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dick's Sporting Goods's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.58% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dick's Sporting Goods's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.87% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Dick's Sporting Goods's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.4. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for Dick's Sporting Goods visit their earnings calendar on our site.

