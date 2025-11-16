DICK'S Sporting Goods (XTRA:DSG) Price Target Increased by 66.01% to 215.20

The average one-year price target for DICK'S Sporting Goods (XTRA:DSG) has been revised to 215,20 € / share. This is an increase of 66.01% from the prior estimate of 129,64 € dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 148,97 € to a high of 272,56 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.64% from the latest reported closing price of 186,10 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,384 funds or institutions reporting positions in DICK'S Sporting Goods. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 1.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DSG is 0.25%, an increase of 4.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.07% to 72,882K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,607K shares representing 11.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,593K shares , representing an increase of 45.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSG by 71.81% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 3,546K shares representing 6.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 515K shares , representing an increase of 85.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSG by 87.39% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,840K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,888K shares , representing a decrease of 2.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSG by 9.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,725K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,740K shares , representing a decrease of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSG by 13.20% over the last quarter.

VWNDX - Vanguard Windsor Fund Investor Shares holds 1,379K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,207K shares , representing an increase of 12.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSG by 23.22% over the last quarter.

