DICK'S Sporting Goods, WNBA Announce Extension Of Partnership

(RTTNews) - DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS) and the Women's National Basketball Association announced a multi-year extension of their partnership. Through this renewed agreement, DICK'S will continue as the Official Sporting Goods Retailer and an Official Marketing Partner of the WNBA through the 2028 season. DICK'S will remain the Official Sporting Goods Retailer of the Chicago Sky and Minnesota Lynx.

Starting this season, DICK'S is also a Partner of the Jr. WNBA, the WNBA's initiative dedicated to inspiring girls to play basketball. DICK'S will have access to host local youth programming onsite at Jr. WNBA events. Also, GameChanger, a DICK'S Sporting Goods company and youth sports mobile platform, will join as an Official Marketing Partner of the WNBA, and a Partner of the Jr. WNBA.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.