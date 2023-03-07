DICK'S Sporting Goods Up 9% As Sales Improve In Q4

(RTTNews) - Shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) are gaining more than 9 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company's fourth-quarter net sales increased to $3.597 billion, up 7.3 percent from the previous close of $3.352 billion last year. Comparable-store sales also were up 5.3 percent.

Currently, shares are at $144.66, up 9.48 percent from the previous close of $132.14 on a volume of 300,383.

