Dick's Sporting Goods Unusual Options Activity For July 10

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DKS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for Dick's Sporting Goods.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 61% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $26,180, and 12, calls, for a total amount of $1,085,740.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $180.0 and $220.0 for Dick's Sporting Goods, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Dick's Sporting Goods's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Dick's Sporting Goods's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $180.0 to $220.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Dick's Sporting Goods Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DKS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $25.0 $23.5 $23.5 $200.00 $206.8K 2.9K 89 DKS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $25.0 $24.0 $24.0 $200.00 $189.6K 2.9K 191 DKS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $18.8 $17.8 $17.8 $210.00 $128.1K 5.3K 271 DKS CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $19.0 $18.8 $18.8 $210.00 $92.1K 4.4K 51 DKS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $17.1 $17.1 $17.1 $210.00 $88.9K 5.3K 133

About Dick's Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods offers sports and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment online and in about 900 US stores. It operates stores under its own name, as well as outlets, golf specialty stores under the Golf Galaxy name, and outlets. Dick's carries private-label merchandise and national brands such as Nike, Adidas, and many others. In 2025, the company agreed to purchase international athletic footwear and apparel retailer Foot Locker for $2.4 billion in equity value. Based in the Pittsburgh area, Dick's was founded in 1948 by the father of current executive chair and controlling shareholder Edward Stack.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Dick's Sporting Goods, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Dick's Sporting Goods

With a trading volume of 905,731, the price of DKS is down by -0.62%, reaching $209.0.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 55 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Dick's Sporting Goods

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $235.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from DA Davidson continues to hold a Buy rating for Dick's Sporting Goods, targeting a price of $230. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Dick's Sporting Goods, which currently sits at a price target of $240.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Dick's Sporting Goods options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for DKS

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 DA Davidson Maintains Buy Buy Jun 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy

