Dick's Sporting Goods To Remove Guns From More Stores

(RTTNews) - Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. plans to stop selling guns at an additional 440 stores nationwide this year, expanding the sporting goods retailer's move to eliminate the sale of firearms from its stores.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based Dick's Sporting said it decided to remove the Hunt Department from about 440 additional stores In 2020. The company's "hunt" category includes firearms sales.

Dick's Sporting Goods' quarterly results included pre-tax "hunt" restructuring charges of $48.8 million following its decision to stop gun sales at the 440 stores.

Following the Parkland, Florida mass shooting in February 2018 that left 17 people dead, Dick's said it will stop selling assault-style rifles in its stores and also not sell firearms to anyone below 21 years of age.

Several other retailers across the country, including Walmart and Kroger, tightened their policies on gun sales across the nation soon after the tragedy.

Just months after the Parkland shooting, Dick's stopped the sale of firearms and hunting accessories at ten stores as a test. After the move was well received, Dick's removed guns and ammunition from an additional 125 stores in March 2019.

Dick's has also advocated for more stringent gun laws. The retailer asked regulators to pass stringent laws, including banning of assault-style firearms, raise the minimum age to purchase firearms to 21, and ban high capacity magazines as well as bump stocks.

Dick's move to stop selling assault-style guns resulted in several gun manufacturers severing their ties with the company.

O.F. Mossberg & Sons Inc. and MKS Supply, an exclusive marketer for American-made Hi-Point Firearms and Inland Manufacturing, said they will no longer sell their products to Dick's Sporting and its subsidiary, Field and Stream stores.

For the recent fourth quarter, Dick's reported a 4.7 percent increase in sales to $2.61 billion, while adjusted earnings also beat analysts' estimates.

As of February 1, 2020, Dick's operated 726 locations across the U.S. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream specialty stores, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications and live score-keeping.

