Dick's Sporting Goods To Offer Black Friday Deals Over 10-day Period

(RTTNews) - DICK'S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) said that it will offer its Black Friday deals over a 10-day period, rather than concentrated on a single day. The move will allow customers for "a safe shopping experience" during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Black Friday deals start on Wednesday November 18 online as well as in store and continue through 11.59 p.m. on Saturday, November 28.

The company has also hired more teammates to fulfill Ship from Store and one-hour Curbside Contactless Pickup orders, giving customers many ways to check things off their holiday shopping list.

The company will have mobile checkout and return stations, as well as the recently introduced Shop/Click/Pay app in select stores. It has also rolled out detailed plans to manage lines at its more than 800 stores nationwide.

All Dick's Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream store locations and the company's distribution centers will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, allowing teammates to spend the holiday with their families. The stores re-open at 5 a.m. on Black Friday, November 27.

