DICK'S Sporting Goods To Hire Up To 9,000 Seasonal Associates

(RTTNews) - DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS) said that it will hire up to 9,000 associates for the 2020 holiday season. DICK'S third-annual "National Signing Day" on October 14 launches the company's recruiting efforts for positions nationwide.

DICK'S said it will designate teammates to fulfill Curbside Contactless Pickup and ship-from-store orders to provide customers with options for a convenient, contactless shopping experience throughout the holiday season.

According to the company, Teammates will benefit from competitive pay, a 15 percent pay premium through the end of the year, an up-to 25%-off store discount.

