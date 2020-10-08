DICK'S Sporting Goods To Hire Up To 9,000 Seasonal Associates

(RTTNews) - DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS) said that it will hire up to 9,000 associates for the 2020 holiday season. DICK'S third-annual "National Signing Day" on October 14 launches the company's recruiting efforts for positions nationwide.
DICK'S said it will designate teammates to fulfill Curbside Contactless Pickup and ship-from-store orders to provide customers with options for a convenient, contactless shopping experience throughout the holiday season.
According to the company, Teammates will benefit from competitive pay, a 15 percent pay premium through the end of the year, an up-to 25%-off store discount.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryDKS
Latest Markets Videos
Explore MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- What the President's Positive Covid Test Means for the Stock Market
- J.P. Morgan Says These 3 Stocks Could Surge Over 100% From Current Levels
- The $12 Trillion "Once-in-a-Lifetime" Market Opportunity Investors Won't Want to Miss
- Report: Moderna and Pfizer Vaccine Trial Participants Report Serious Side Effects