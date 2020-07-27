Dick's Sporting Goods To Close All Stores On Thanksgiving Day

(RTTNews) - Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) Monday announced it will close all store locations and distribution centers on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2020. This closure includes specialty stores Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream.

The company also announced that store and distribution center teammates will continue to receive a 15 percent pay premium through the end of the year.

"We are so thankful to our teammates for their hard work and dedication," said Ed Stack, Chairman and CEO. "They have navigated this year with strength, commitment and care for each other and for our customers. We will continue to do all we can to support them and show our gratitude."

All DICK'S Sporting Goods locations will operate on standard business hours on Wednesday, November 25.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.