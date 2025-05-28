Dicks Sporting Goods Sales Jump

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) reported 1Q25 earnings on May 28, 2025, delivering 4.5% comparable sales growth, consolidated sales of $3.17 billion, and non-GAAP EPS of $3.37 while reaffirming full-year guidance.

Management announced substantive strategic progress, including acceleration in omnichannel growth, transformative acquisition plans for Foot Locker, and strong cash flow, setting the stage for significant operational leverage and longer-term expansion.

The planned acquisition of Foot Locker extends DICK'S Sporting Goods' addressable market from $140 billion in the U.S. to a $300 billionglobal market boosting store count to over 3,200 worldwide. Management projects the deal will be EPS-accretive in the first full fiscal year post-close (no GAAP/non-GAAP designation specified), targeting $100 million to $125 million in medium-term cost synergies.

"By bringing our two great brands together, we see the opportunity to create a global leader in the sports retail industry, one that serves more types of athletes, consumers, and communities than we do today. This combination positions us to participate in the $300 billion global sports retail market and expands our reach to over 3,200 stores worldwide."

-- Ed Stack, Executive Chairman

This acquisition could fundamentally reposition the company as a leading global omnichannel sports retailer, amplifying bargaining power with key vendors and unlocking significant operational synergies, but integration will demand careful management to avoid disruption of existing momentum.

Sustained Comps Performance Driven by Strategic Pillars and Product Differentiation

This marked the fifth consecutive quarter of 4%+ comparable sales growth, driven by a combination of higher average ticket (+3.7%) and higher transactions (+0.8%), with strong gains across footwear, apparel, and team sports. Over the past three years, DICK'S Sporting Goods has attracted over 20 million new athletes and now holds only 8% U.S. market share, indicating continued share gain opportunity.

"In fact, compared to the same period last year, more athletes purchased from us, they purchased more frequently, and they spent more each trip. It's worth highlighting that over the past three years, we've acquired over 20 million new athletes."

-- Lauren Hobart, President & CEO

This sustained, broad-based growth—reflected in five consecutive quarters of positive comparable sales growth—underscores structural brand strength, effective execution of omnichannel and merchandising strategies, and a resilient demand backdrop that differentiates DICK'S from most discretionary retailers experiencing negative comps for multiple years.

Digital Ecosystem Expansion Accelerates Margin and Engagement Opportunities

E-commerce growth outpaced total company growth, supported by ongoing investments in technology, in-app innovation, and the scaling of owned digital assets Game Changer and DICK'S Media Network, both delivering strong, profitable growth as they scale. Game Changer surpassed 6.5 million unique active users, a year-over-year increase of nearly 28%, and Game Changer is becoming a $150 million highly profitable software subscription business.

"Looking more closely at the Game Changer business, we had over 6.5 million unique active users during the first quarter, with an average of approximately 2.2 million daily active users, a nearly 28% year-over-year increase."

-- Lauren Hobart, President & CEO

The rapid digital scale and integration of online platforms enables DICK'S to deepen brand engagement, diversify monetization through digital ad sales, and tap into the $40 billion youth sports infrastructure market, providing a durable margin tailwind beyond traditional retail growth levers.

Looking Ahead

Management reaffirmed guidance with comp sales growth of 1%-3%, non-GAAP EPS of $13.80-$14.40, and gross margin improvement of approximately 75 basis points is expected, explicitly incorporating the expected impact of tariffs in guidance.

The company expects non-GAAP EPS to decline in the first half and increase in the second half, with operating margin anticipated at approximately 11.1% at the midpoint, and net capital expenditures of around $1 billion. Full-year guidance excludes Foot Locker acquisition impacts, with further synergy details to be provided post-transaction close.

This article was created using Large Language Models (LLMs) based on The Motley Fool's insights and investing approach. It has been reviewed by our AI quality control systems. Since LLMs cannot (currently) own stocks, it has no positions in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

