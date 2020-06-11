DICK'S Sporting Goods Recalls About 63,000 Safety Ropes

(RTTNews) - DICK'S Sporting Goods Inc. is recalling about 63,000 units of safety ropes citing fall and injury risks, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a statement.

The recall involves Field & Stream Life Line, Linesman and Safety Ropes and are used to reduce the risk of a fall while climbing. The agency noted that the ropes can fail when used in freezing conditions, posing fall and injury hazards.

The Coraopolis, Pennsylvania-based company initiated the recall after receiving one report of the safety rope failing when used during freezing weather, resulting in a concussion and knee injury.

The ropes were manufactured in China. They are black with orange lines and were sold in a single or three pack. The products have a carabineer that hooks onto the harness and a black and red label with the style number HEH01299, HEH01882Z, or HEH01530.

The items were sold at DICK'S Sporting Goods and Field & Stream stores across the country and online from June 2017 through March 2020, as well as at Sportsman's Warehouse stores from October 2019 through April 2020. The ropes were priced between $20 and $80.

Consumers can return the ropes to any of these stores for a full refund. Consumers without a receipt will receive a store credit of the purchase price.

Citing fall hazard, Huntersville, North Carolina-based Soft Play LLC in last October recalled about 200 units of Spider Climb vertical playground climber with multi-level platforms. The recall was after receiving reports of about 37 incidents, resulting in 34 injuries.

