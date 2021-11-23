DICK'S Sporting Goods Raises Full Year Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting third-quarter results on Tuesday, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) increased full year 2021 earnings per share guidance to $12.88 to 13.06 and raised non-GAAP earnings per share guidance to $14.60 to 14.80. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $13.13. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third quarter non-GAAP net income per share was $3.19 compared to $2.01, a year ago. On average, 23 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.97, for the quarter.

Consolidated net income was $316.5 million, or $2.78 per share compared to $177.2 million, or $1.84 per share, prior year. Net sales were $2.75 billion, up 13.9% from prior year. Consolidated same store sales increased 12.2%. Analysts on average had estimated $2.50 billion in revenue.

On November 22, the Board authorized and declared a quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.4375 per share on common stock and class B stock. The dividend is payable in cash on December 29, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 10, 2021.

