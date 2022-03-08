Markets
DKS

DICK'S Sporting Goods Q4 Profit Beats Estimates; Same Store Sales Up 5.9%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Omni-channel sporting goods retailer DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) reported fourth quarter non-GAAP net income of $352.1 million, or $3.64 per share, an increase of 50% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. On average, 24 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $3.43, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Consolidated net income was $346.1 million, or $3.16 per share, an increase of 43% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net sales were $3.35 billion, an increase of 7.3% from a year ago. Consolidated same store sales increased 5.9%, for the quarter. Analysts on average had estimated $3.31 billion in revenue.

For full year 2022, the company currently projects non-GAAP earnings per share to be approximately $11.70 to 13.10. Consolidated same store sales are currently projected to be in the range of negative 4% to flat. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $11.31.

Shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods were up 4% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DKS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular