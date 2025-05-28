DICK'S Sporting Goods Q1 Profit Down, Comps Rise; Confirms FY25 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS), while reporting weak first-quarter profit despite higher comparable sales, on Wednesday reaffirmed its fiscal 2025 outlook.

For fiscal 2025, the omni-channel sporting goods retailer continues to expect earnings per share to be in the range of $13.80 to $14.40, net sales of $13.6 billion to $13.9 billion, and comparable sales growth in the range of 1 percent to 3 percent.

The Wall Street analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $14.34 per share on sales of $13.86 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

On Tuesday, the Board of Directors authorized and declared a quarterly dividend in the amount of $1.2125 per share, payable in cash on June 27 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 13.

In its first quarter, the company's bottom line came in at $264.29 million or $3.24 per share, lower than $275.30 million or $3.30 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings were $274.56 million or $3.37 per share for the period, while there were no adjustments last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.2 percent to $3.175 billion from $3.018 billion last year.

Comparable sales grew 4.5 percent in the quarter on top of last year's increase of 5.3 percent, driven by growth in both average ticket and in transaction.

In the pre-market activity on the NYSE, DICK'S shares were gaining around 0.93 percent to trade at $175.84.

