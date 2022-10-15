DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does DICK'S Sporting Goods Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at July 2022 DICK'S Sporting Goods had debt of US$1.85b, up from US$433.5m in one year. But on the other hand it also has US$1.90b in cash, leading to a US$45.2m net cash position.

A Look At DICK'S Sporting Goods' Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that DICK'S Sporting Goods had liabilities of US$2.78b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$4.11b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$1.90b as well as receivables valued at US$84.4m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$4.91b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

DICK'S Sporting Goods has a market capitalization of US$8.71b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, DICK'S Sporting Goods boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

But the other side of the story is that DICK'S Sporting Goods saw its EBIT decline by 3.6% over the last year. If earnings continue to decline at that rate the company may have increasing difficulty managing its debt load. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine DICK'S Sporting Goods's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. DICK'S Sporting Goods may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, DICK'S Sporting Goods produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 72% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Summing Up

Although DICK'S Sporting Goods's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of US$45.2m. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$380m, being 72% of its EBIT. So we are not troubled with DICK'S Sporting Goods's debt use. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 3 warning signs with DICK'S Sporting Goods (at least 1 which is concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

