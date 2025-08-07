DICK'S Sporting Goods Launches Cookie Jar & A Dream Studios To Spotlight Human Stories In Sport

Markets
(RTTNews) - DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS) has launched Cookie Jar & A Dream Studios, a new in-house content and production studio focused on telling emotionally resonant, human-centered stories through the lens of sport.

Rooted in the belief that sports foster community and transformation, the studio aims to spotlight the grit, triumphs, and setbacks behind every athlete's journey.

While the studio is newly named, DICK'S has been building its reputation in sports storytelling for over a decade. In 2014, the company released its first feature documentary, We Could Be King, which won a Sports Emmy. In 2023, it earned a second Emmy for The Turnaround, the studio's first under the new label, which told the story of Phillies superfan Jon McCann and his impact on shortstop Trea Turner's performance.

Mark Rooks, VP of Creative, Entertainment & Sponsorships, emphasized the company's commitment to sharing inspiring stories that reveal the unifying power of sport. Rebecca Covington, Sr. Director of Creative Production, added that the studio is excited to spotlight unforgettable moments in sport through compelling content.

The studio's official launch coincides with the premiere of Big Dreams: The Little League World Series 2024, a documentary produced in collaboration with Imagine Entertainment and MLB Studios. Airing on ESPN on August 12, the film captures the heart of youth baseball in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, following players from around the globe as they compete in one of America's most iconic sporting events.

The studio's name pays homage to the origin story of DICK'S founder Dick Stack, who started the company in 1948 with $300 borrowed from his grandmother's cookie jar. That spirit of determination and belief in dreams continues to guide the studio's mission of elevating the voices at the heart of sport.

