DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financials Look Strong: Should Prospective Shareholders Make The Leap?

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) has had a rough three months with its share price down 13%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Particularly, we will be paying attention to DICK'S Sporting Goods' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for DICK'S Sporting Goods is:

55% = US$1.4b ÷ US$2.5b (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.55 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

DICK'S Sporting Goods' Earnings Growth And 55% ROE

First thing first, we like that DICK'S Sporting Goods has an impressive ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 31% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. So, the substantial 30% net income growth seen by DICK'S Sporting Goods over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

We then compared DICK'S Sporting Goods' net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 18% in the same period.

NYSE:DKS Past Earnings Growth February 11th 2022

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is DKS fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is DICK'S Sporting Goods Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The three-year median payout ratio for DICK'S Sporting Goods is 28%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 72%. So it seems that DICK'S Sporting Goods is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Additionally, DICK'S Sporting Goods has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 21% over the next three years. Regardless, the future ROE for DICK'S Sporting Goods is predicted to decline to 30% despite the anticipated decrease in the payout ratio. We reckon that there could probably be other factors that could be driving the forseen decline in the company's ROE.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with DICK'S Sporting Goods' performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

