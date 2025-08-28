Dicks Sporting Goods Inc Reports Rise In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $381.40 million, or $4.71 per share. This compares with $362.23 million, or $4.37 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Dicks Sporting Goods Inc reported adjusted earnings of $354.92 million or $4.38 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.0% to $3.646 billion from $3.473 billion last year.

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $381.40 Mln. vs. $362.23 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.71 vs. $4.37 last year. -Revenue: $3.646 Bln vs. $3.473 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $13.90 - 14.50

