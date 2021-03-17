Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 18, 2021

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.363 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DKS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 15.97% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of DKS was $76.58, representing a -4.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $80.32 and a 468.95% increase over the 52 week low of $13.46.

DKS is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as JD.com, Inc. (JD) and O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY). DKS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.46. Zacks Investment Research reports DKS's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as -18.73%, compared to an industry average of 11.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DKS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DKS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DKS as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (FTXD)

Alpha Architect ETF Trust (QVAL)

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FNK with an increase of 46.96% over the last 100 days. FTXD has the highest percent weighting of DKS at 4.67%.

