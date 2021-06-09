Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 10, 2021

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.363 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DKS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 15.97% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $99.92, the dividend yield is 1.45%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DKS was $99.92, representing a -1.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $101.30 and a 188.29% increase over the 52 week low of $34.66.

DKS is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Carvana Co. (CVNA) and O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY). DKS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $10.58. Zacks Investment Research reports DKS's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 39.71%, compared to an industry average of 21.1%.

Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DKS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DKS as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (FTXD)

Alpha Architect ETF Trust (QVAL)

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM)

Pacer Lunt MidCap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (PAMC)

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XRT with an increase of 35.13% over the last 100 days. FTXD has the highest percent weighting of DKS at 4.01%.

