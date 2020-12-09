Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 10, 2020

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 10, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.313 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 29, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DKS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that DKS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $56.12, the dividend yield is 2.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DKS was $56.12, representing a -11.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $63.29 and a 316.94% increase over the 52 week low of $13.46.

DKS is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as JD.com, Inc. (JD) and O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY). DKS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.06. Zacks Investment Research reports DKS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 72.46%, compared to an industry average of 7.2%.

Interested in gaining exposure to DKS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DKS as a top-10 holding:

Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares ETF (RETL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RETL with an increase of 142.84% over the last 100 days.

