Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 09, 2021

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.438 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DKS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -92.62% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $108.82, the dividend yield is 1.61%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DKS was $108.82, representing a -26.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $147.39 and a 111.26% increase over the 52 week low of $51.51.

DKS is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY) and Tractor Supply Company (TSCO). DKS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $12.93. Zacks Investment Research reports DKS's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 138.71%, compared to an industry average of 18.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the dks Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DKS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DKS as a top-10 holding:

Global X Health & Wellness ETF (BFIT)

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL)

First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (AFMC)

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (EZM)

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EZM with an increase of 9.1% over the last 100 days. BFIT has the highest percent weighting of DKS at 2.83%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.