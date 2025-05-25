DICKS SPORTING GOODS Earnings Preview: Recent $DKS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

DICKS SPORTING GOODS ($DKS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $3,160,942,692 and earnings of $3.24 per share.
DICKS SPORTING GOODS Insider Trading Activity
DICKS SPORTING GOODS insiders have traded $DKS stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DKS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- EDWARD W STACK (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 160,600 shares for an estimated $36,817,229.
- JULIE LODGE-JARRETT (EVP, Chf People & Purpose Ofcr) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $1,139,960.
- LARRY JR. FITZGERALD purchased 230 shares for an estimated $49,462
DICKS SPORTING GOODS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 320 institutional investors add shares of DICKS SPORTING GOODS stock to their portfolio, and 424 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC removed 8,273,071 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,667,520,190
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 2,282,300 shares (+416.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $460,020,388
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC removed 1,472,828 shares (-78.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $296,863,211
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 818,780 shares (+1660.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $165,033,296
- WESTFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LP added 599,025 shares (+1899.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $120,739,479
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 471,217 shares (+8.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $94,978,498
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 407,931 shares (-51.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $82,222,572
DICKS SPORTING GOODS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DKS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/16/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 11/27/2024
DICKS SPORTING GOODS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DKS recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $DKS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $230.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Adrienne Yih from Barclays set a target price of $217.0 on 05/16/2025
- Ike Boruchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $187.0 on 05/14/2025
- An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $230.0 on 03/12/2025
- Joseph Civello from Truist Financial set a target price of $245.0 on 03/11/2025
- Michael Lasser from UBS set a target price of $260.0 on 11/27/2024
