Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) ended the recent trading session at $205.81, demonstrating a +1.28% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.83%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.91%.

Shares of the sporting goods retailer have appreciated by 0.52% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.12%, and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 0.38%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Dick's Sporting Goods in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $3.49, reflecting a 3.59% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.1 billion, up 56.7% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.13 per share and a revenue of $17.8 billion, representing changes of -6.55% and +32.42%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Dick's Sporting Goods. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, Dick's Sporting Goods possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Dick's Sporting Goods is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.48. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.91, so one might conclude that Dick's Sporting Goods is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can additionally observe that DKS currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.19. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Retail - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.9 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, placing it within the top 25% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.