Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

The latest trading session saw Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) ending at $224.60, denoting a -0.88% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.34%.

The sporting goods retailer's shares have seen an increase of 9.95% over the last month, surpassing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.93%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Dick's Sporting Goods in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on September 4, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.71, up 31.56% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $3.43 billion, indicating a 6.4% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $13.76 per share and a revenue of $13.22 billion, indicating changes of +6.58% and +1.84%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Dick's Sporting Goods. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Dick's Sporting Goods is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Dick's Sporting Goods has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.47 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.44, so one might conclude that Dick's Sporting Goods is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that DKS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.48. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.75 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, finds itself in the bottom 40% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

