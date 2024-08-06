Is DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS). DKS is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 13.96 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 14.51. DKS's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.96 and as low as 8.09, with a median of 12.09, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that DKS has a P/B ratio of 6.03. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. DKS's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 16.63. DKS's P/B has been as high as 6.97 and as low as 3.25, with a median of 5.09, over the past year.

Finally, our model also underscores that DKS has a P/CF ratio of 11.66. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. DKS's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 17.34. DKS's P/CF has been as high as 13.46 and as low as 6.33, with a median of 9.28, all within the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in DICK'S Sporting Goods's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that DKS is an impressive value stock right now.

