Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) closed the most recent trading day at $132.19, moving -0.71% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.23%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.84%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the sporting goods retailer had gained 5.47% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.67% in that time.

Dick's Sporting Goods will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.74, up 1.63% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.22 billion, up 3.39% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $13.48 per share and revenue of $12.77 billion. These totals would mark changes of +11.96% and +3.22%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Dick's Sporting Goods. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% higher. Dick's Sporting Goods currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Dick's Sporting Goods is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.88. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.8, which means Dick's Sporting Goods is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that DKS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.69. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.65 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS)

