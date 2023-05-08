Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) closed the most recent trading day at $141.04, moving -0.4% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.05%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 6.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the sporting goods retailer had gained 2.65% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.18% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Dick's Sporting Goods as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 23, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Dick's Sporting Goods to post earnings of $3.18 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 11.58%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.83 billion, up 4.72% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $13.50 per share and revenue of $12.73 billion. These totals would mark changes of +12.13% and +2.95%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dick's Sporting Goods. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Dick's Sporting Goods is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Dick's Sporting Goods currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.49. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.39.

We can also see that DKS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.93. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.81 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 120, which puts it in the top 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

