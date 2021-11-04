Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) closed at $129.53, marking a -1.52% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.42%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the sporting goods retailer had gained 11.85% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 6.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.03% in that time.

DKS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 23, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.88, down 6.47% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.42 billion, up 0.43% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.91 per share and revenue of $11.69 billion. These totals would mark changes of +110.95% and +21.97%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DKS should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.19% higher. DKS currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, DKS is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.19. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.8.

We can also see that DKS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.8. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.06 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

