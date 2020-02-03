Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) closed at $43.91 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.72% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.34%.

Heading into today, shares of the sporting goods retailer had lost 8.27% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.31% and the S&P 500's of 0% in that time.

DKS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, DKS is projected to report earnings of $1.23 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 14.95%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.56 billion, up 2.85% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.61 per share and revenue of $8.71 billion. These totals would mark changes of +11.42% and +3.21%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DKS. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.5% higher. DKS is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, DKS is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.26. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.22, so we one might conclude that DKS is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that DKS has a PEG ratio of 2.15 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.59 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

