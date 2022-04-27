Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) closed the most recent trading day at $95.97, moving -1.21% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the sporting goods retailer had lost 12.79% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 8.18% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.08% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Dick's Sporting Goods as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.45, down 35.36% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.63 billion, down 10.01% from the year-ago period.

DKS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.65 per share and revenue of $12.15 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -19.43% and -1.19%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Dick's Sporting Goods. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.62% higher. Dick's Sporting Goods currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Dick's Sporting Goods has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.68 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.78.

Investors should also note that DKS has a PEG ratio of 1.54 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.24 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DKS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

