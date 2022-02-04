Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) closed the most recent trading day at $111.52, moving -0.31% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.37%.

Coming into today, shares of the sporting goods retailer had gained 3.45% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 11.17%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.51%.

Dick's Sporting Goods will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Dick's Sporting Goods is projected to report earnings of $3.38 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 39.09%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.31 billion, up 6% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Dick's Sporting Goods. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.39% higher. Dick's Sporting Goods is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Dick's Sporting Goods is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.09. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.39.

We can also see that DKS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.86. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.69 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DKS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

