Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) closed the most recent trading day at $115.63, moving -0.37% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the sporting goods retailer had gained 9.35% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 3.84%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.12%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Dick's Sporting Goods as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.31, up 36.21% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.31 billion, up 6% from the prior-year quarter.

DKS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $15.34 per share and revenue of $12.23 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +150.65% and +27.59%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dick's Sporting Goods should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.79% higher. Dick's Sporting Goods is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Dick's Sporting Goods has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.57 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.07.

Also, we should mention that DKS has a PEG ratio of 0.67. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.69 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

