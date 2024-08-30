Is DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Dick's Sporting Goods is one of 209 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Dick's Sporting Goods is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DKS' full-year earnings has moved 0.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, DKS has moved about 60% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 12.6% on average. As we can see, Dick's Sporting Goods is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 38%.

The consensus estimate for Texas Roadhouse's current year EPS has increased 5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Dick's Sporting Goods belongs to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #95 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 4.5% this year, meaning that DKS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Texas Roadhouse, however, belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry. Currently, this 43-stock industry is ranked #169. The industry has moved +1.4% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Dick's Sporting Goods and Texas Roadhouse as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

