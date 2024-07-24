Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) Stock Moves -1.58%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) standing at $201.40, reflecting a -1.58% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 2.32%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.25%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 3.64%.

Shares of the sporting goods retailer have depreciated by 9.03% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.79%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Dick's Sporting Goods in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Dick's Sporting Goods is projected to report earnings of $3.71 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 31.56%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $3.43 billion, indicating a 6.4% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $13.76 per share and a revenue of $13.22 billion, indicating changes of +6.58% and +1.84%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dick's Sporting Goods should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Dick's Sporting Goods is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Dick's Sporting Goods is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 14.87. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 13.43.

It's also important to note that DKS currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.24. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Miscellaneous industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.8 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, placing it within the bottom 18% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

