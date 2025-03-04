Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) Stock Moves -1.09%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) standing at $212.12, reflecting a -1.09% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.22% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.55%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.35%.

The the stock of sporting goods retailer has fallen by 9.62% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.52% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.31%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Dick's Sporting Goods in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on March 11, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $3.47, marking a 9.87% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.75 billion, down 3.25% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dick's Sporting Goods. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.05% upward. Dick's Sporting Goods presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Dick's Sporting Goods is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.5. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 14.12 for its industry.

One should further note that DKS currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.29. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Retail - Miscellaneous industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.47.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, placing it within the top 30% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DKS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

