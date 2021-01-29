Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) Stock Moves -1.62%: What You Should Know

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) closed at $67.01 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.62% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.93%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2%.

Coming into today, shares of the sporting goods retailer had gained 24.91% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 1.07%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.48%.

DKS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.19, up 65.91% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.02 billion, up 15.77% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.81 per share and revenue of $9.47 billion. These totals would mark changes of +57.45% and +8.23%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DKS. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.18% higher within the past month. DKS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, DKS is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.12. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.22, which means DKS is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that DKS has a PEG ratio of 2.15 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.64 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DKS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

