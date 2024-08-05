Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) Stock Moves -0.66%: What You Should Know

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) ended the recent trading session at $197.68, demonstrating a -0.66% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 2.6%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 3.43%.

The sporting goods retailer's shares have seen a decrease of 1.14% over the last month, surpassing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 5.36% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.92%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Dick's Sporting Goods in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.71, up 31.56% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.43 billion, up 6.4% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $13.76 per share and a revenue of $13.22 billion, demonstrating changes of +6.58% and +1.84%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dick's Sporting Goods should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Dick's Sporting Goods currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Dick's Sporting Goods currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.46. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 12.11.

We can additionally observe that DKS currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.18. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.58 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

