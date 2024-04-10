Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) Stock Moves -0.23%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) ending at $206.41, denoting a -0.23% adjustment from its last day's close. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.95%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.09%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.84%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the sporting goods retailer had gained 13.52% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.78% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Dick's Sporting Goods in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Dick's Sporting Goods is projected to report earnings of $2.96 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 12.94%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.94 billion, indicating a 3.4% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $13.29 per share and a revenue of $13.16 billion, demonstrating changes of +2.94% and +1.34%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dick's Sporting Goods should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.71% higher. Dick's Sporting Goods currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Dick's Sporting Goods is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.57. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 13.12.

Investors should also note that DKS has a PEG ratio of 2.5 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Retail - Miscellaneous industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.19.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, finds itself in the bottom 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DKS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

