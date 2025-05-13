Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) closed at $212.04, marking a -0.18% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.73%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.64%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.61%.

Shares of the sporting goods retailer witnessed a gain of 14.83% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 9.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.07%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Dick's Sporting Goods in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 28, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $3.21, showcasing a 2.73% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.11 billion, up 2.91% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.31 per share and a revenue of $13.83 billion, representing changes of +1.85% and +2.9%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Dick's Sporting Goods. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% lower. Dick's Sporting Goods presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Dick's Sporting Goods currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.84. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.74, so one might conclude that Dick's Sporting Goods is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, DKS's PEG ratio is currently 2.69. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Retail - Miscellaneous industry stood at 2.45 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

