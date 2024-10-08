Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) ending at $205.74, denoting a -0.22% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.97% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.45%.

Shares of the sporting goods retailer witnessed a loss of 0.59% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 7.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.41%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Dick's Sporting Goods in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.68, showcasing a 5.96% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.02 billion, down 0.81% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $13.90 per share and a revenue of $13.25 billion, signifying shifts of +7.67% and +2.06%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Dick's Sporting Goods. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.5% higher. At present, Dick's Sporting Goods boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Dick's Sporting Goods is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.83. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.72.

Meanwhile, DKS's PEG ratio is currently 2.34. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Retail - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.11 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 152, this industry ranks in the bottom 40% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

