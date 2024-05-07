Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) closed the latest trading day at $202.68, indicating a -1.44% change from the previous session's end. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.13%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.08%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.1%.

Shares of the sporting goods retailer witnessed a loss of 0.92% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 0.98% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.35%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Dick's Sporting Goods in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 29, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.96, marking a 12.94% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.94 billion, reflecting a 3.29% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $13.27 per share and a revenue of $13.15 billion, demonstrating changes of +2.79% and +1.25%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Dick's Sporting Goods. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.17% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Dick's Sporting Goods is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Dick's Sporting Goods is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.5. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 12.77.

Investors should also note that DKS has a PEG ratio of 2.49 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.62 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

