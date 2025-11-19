Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) ended the recent trading session at $207.04, demonstrating a -1.49% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.38% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.1%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.59%.

Shares of the sporting goods retailer witnessed a loss of 7.7% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its loss of 2.27%, and the S&P 500's loss of 0.64%.

The upcoming earnings release of Dick's Sporting Goods will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 25, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.69, signifying a 2.18% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $3.19 billion, indicating a 4.25% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.39 per share and a revenue of $14 billion, representing changes of +2.42% and +4.12%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Dick's Sporting Goods. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.09% higher. Currently, Dick's Sporting Goods is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Dick's Sporting Goods is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.6. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 18.25.

Also, we should mention that DKS has a PEG ratio of 3.01. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Retail - Miscellaneous industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.76.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.