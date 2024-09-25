Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

The latest trading session saw Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) ending at $215.18, denoting a -0.81% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.7%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.04%.

The sporting goods retailer's stock has dropped by 8.2% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 6.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.95%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Dick's Sporting Goods in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Dick's Sporting Goods is projected to report earnings of $2.68 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 5.96%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $3.02 billion, showing a 0.81% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $13.90 per share and a revenue of $13.25 billion, signifying shifts of +7.67% and +2.06%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Dick's Sporting Goods. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.02% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Dick's Sporting Goods boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Dick's Sporting Goods is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 15.6. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 14.55 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that DKS currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.47. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Miscellaneous industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.3.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

