Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) closed at $204.75 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.2% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.51%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.8%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the sporting goods retailer had gained 2.96% outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.13% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.66%.

The upcoming earnings release of Dick's Sporting Goods will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Dick's Sporting Goods is projected to report earnings of $2.93 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 13.06%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $5.01 billion, showing a 57.96% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.33 per share and revenue of $22.24 billion, which would represent changes of -1.71% and +29.2%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Dick's Sporting Goods. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.77% lower. Right now, Dick's Sporting Goods possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Dick's Sporting Goods is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.98. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 14.1.

Investors should also note that DKS has a PEG ratio of 2.84 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Retail - Miscellaneous industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.81.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, finds itself in the top 40% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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