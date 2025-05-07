Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) closed the latest trading day at $188.37, indicating a +1.05% change from the previous session's end. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.44% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.27%.

Shares of the sporting goods retailer have appreciated by 8.89% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 9.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 10.62%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Dick's Sporting Goods in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 28, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $3.21, marking a 2.73% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $3.11 billion, reflecting a 2.91% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $14.31 per share and a revenue of $13.83 billion, indicating changes of +1.85% and +2.9%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dick's Sporting Goods. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.06% decrease. Currently, Dick's Sporting Goods is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Dick's Sporting Goods is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.02. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 14.23.

Investors should also note that DKS has a PEG ratio of 2.36 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.51 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, finds itself in the top 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.