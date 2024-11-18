Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) closed at $200.48, marking a +1.12% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.6%.

Shares of the sporting goods retailer witnessed a loss of 9.33% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 1.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.06%.

The upcoming earnings release of Dick's Sporting Goods will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 26, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.68, indicating a 5.96% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $3.02 billion, indicating a 0.89% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $13.91 per share and a revenue of $13.25 billion, signifying shifts of +7.75% and +2.07%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dick's Sporting Goods. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.07% higher. Currently, Dick's Sporting Goods is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Dick's Sporting Goods's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.25. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 13.25 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that DKS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.25. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Miscellaneous industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.1.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, positioning it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS)

