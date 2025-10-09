Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest close session, Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) was down 1.46% at $223.82. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.28% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.52%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.08%.

The sporting goods retailer's stock has climbed by 0.03% in the past month, exceeding the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.47% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.03%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Dick's Sporting Goods in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.71, indicating a 1.45% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $3.17 billion, indicating a 3.82% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.39 per share and revenue of $13.97 billion, which would represent changes of +2.42% and +3.89%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Dick's Sporting Goods. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% higher within the past month. Dick's Sporting Goods is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Dick's Sporting Goods is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.78. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.22 of its industry.

It's also important to note that DKS currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.25. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Retail - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.51 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, finds itself in the top 13% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DKS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.