DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS) Price Target Increased by 6.47% to 158.80

The average one-year price target for DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) has been revised to 158.80 / share. This is an increase of 6.47% from the prior estimate of 149.15 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 121.20 to a high of 210.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.03% from the latest reported closing price of 172.67 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1185 funds or institutions reporting positions in DICK'S Sporting Goods. This is an increase of 84 owner(s) or 7.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DKS is 0.21%, a decrease of 1.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.42% to 65,601K shares. The put/call ratio of DKS is 1.85, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lone Pine Capital holds 2,923K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,922K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DKS by 21.47% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,334K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,239K shares, representing an increase of 4.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DKS by 19.20% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,958K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,865K shares, representing an increase of 4.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DKS by 15.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,810K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,854K shares, representing a decrease of 2.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DKS by 16.75% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 1,570K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company.

Dicks Sporting Goods Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1948, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. is a leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. As of January 30, 2021, the Company operated 728 DICK'S Sporting Goods locations across the United States, serving and inspiring athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve their personal best through a blend of dedicated teammates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops dedicated to Team Sports, Athletic Apparel, Golf, Lodge/Outdoor, Fitness and Footwear. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, DICK'S also owns and operates Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream specialty stores, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping. DICK'S offers its products through a dynamic eCommerce platform that is integrated with its store network and provides customers with the convenience and expertise of a 24-hour storefront.

