Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) closed the most recent trading day at $222.86, moving +2.23% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.06%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.68%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.26%.

Shares of the sporting goods retailer witnessed a loss of 5.33% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 5.78%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.57%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Dick's Sporting Goods in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 25, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.71, indicating a 1.45% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $3.19 billion, reflecting a 4.25% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.39 per share and a revenue of $14 billion, representing changes of +2.42% and +4.12%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Dick's Sporting Goods. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% lower. At present, Dick's Sporting Goods boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Dick's Sporting Goods is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.15. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.15, so one might conclude that Dick's Sporting Goods is trading at no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Investors should also note that DKS has a PEG ratio of 3.12 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Retail - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.52 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, positioning it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.